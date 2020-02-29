Wartime art goes on display

February 29, 2020 at 9:28 am

Going on show today, Saturday, at the Orkney Museum will be a selection of artworks from Orkney Islands Council’s wartime collections, some of which have never been shown before.

Images of War includes paintings, prints and photographs depicting significant moments, such as the aftermath of the Battle of Jutland in 1916 and the surrender of the German fleet in 1918, but it also provides snapshots of loved ones lost and every-day wartime activity captured by amateur artists.

This exhibition will be on display at Orkney Museum until April 4.

