Clan supported by Stromness pupils’ sculpture

June 4, 2023 at 2:08 pm

With Clan Cancer Support’s Big Hop Trail set to launch in one month, the final touches are being made on top secret designs for their stunning sculptures.

The trail will see 40 large and 52 small hare sculptures, decorated by local artists, placed across the Northern Isles, Moray and the North East.

And one of the small sculptures, which is set to be on display in Orkney, will feature the work of the talented pupils at Stromness Primary School.

The designs of all sculptures will be revealed via a dedicated app which is due to go live ahead of the trail launching on Sunday, July 2.

At the end of summer, a farewell weekend event will take place, on September 16 and 17, at The Music Hall, Aberdeen, where the public will have the chance to see all large and small sculptures one final time before they are auctioned off for Clan.

The project follows Clan’s 2021 Light the North Trail, in which sculptures of lighthouses were placed around the isles and north east raising £325,000 for the charity.

