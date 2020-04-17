virus

CLAN launches Sunday Sofa Quiz

April 17, 2020 at 2:12 pm

CLAN Cancer Support has launched an online quiz to aid its fundraising efforts, after several of its key events had to be cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The charity, which supports people affected by cancer across north-east Scotland, including Orkney, says it has lost vital income following the cancellation of its own fundraising events as well as national events such as the Kiltwalk and the Baker Hughes Aberdeen Running Festival.

The charity does not receive any statutory income from government and relies entirely on donations and fundraising. Charity workers based at CLAN House in Aberdeen came up with the idea of running a weekly quiz online, asking for a small £3 donation per player.

Regular hosts include Steph McCann, fundraising team manager for CLAN and her husband Lee, who regularly hosted quizzes when he was a student at university. The quiz, devised by Steph and the fundraising team at CLAN, includes questions on local knowledge as well as current events, entertainment and travel.

Steph said: “We have had a fantastic response from people, not only from the north-east but across the UK to the CLAN Sunday Sofa Quiz.

“We were looking for a way to continue to engage with our supporters, keep people entertained at home, and to help raise vital funds for people affected by cancer.

“Over 200 teams took part this weekend, with the number taking part growing every week. It’s a fun thing for all the family to take part in and raises money for CLAN at a very difficult time for the charity.

“Being in lockdown is challenging for everyone, but even more so for those faced with a cancer diagnosis. That’s online fundraising is help us continue our telephone, email and online resource centre, as well as CLAN Haven, our bed and breakfast facility for those attending cancer treatment at ARI.”

The Sunday Sofa Quiz can be accessed through CLAN’s Facebook page, and also through its website at clanhouse.org.

Share this:

Tweet

