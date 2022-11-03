featured news

CLAN launches Christmas appeal

November 3, 2022 at 2:32 pm

CLAN Cancer Support has launched its first ever Christmas appeal.

Shine Bright launched last Thursday, with the target of raising £7,000 for the charity, which supports cancer patients and their families in the north-east, Highlands and Islands — including Orkney.

The appeal allows donors to select and add a special decoration or present to a virtual Christmas tree, with each item representing a different gift for clients who rely on CLAN for support.

Items range from a £5 bauble which could fund books to support a child affected by a cancer diagnosis, to a £100 star which could support the cost of an activity day to give CFS clients the opportunity to meet other young people going through a similar experience.

The online fundraising model is a new venture for Clan and it is hoped the appeal will be popular with those looking to give a charitable gift this festive season.

You can find out more about the appeal on https://bit.ly/3TT76Gg

