Churchill Barriers reopen

November 20, 2022 at 7:52 am

*UPDATE* As of 12.30pm, the barriers have reopened.

The Churchill Barriers are closed this Sunday morning, as of shortly before 8am.

Police say that the situation is due to be reviewed at 10.30am, but it is likely that they will remain closed.

For updates on the Barriers and other Road conditions in the inclement weather, you can visit the OIC Roads Twitter feed or OIC Updates on Facebook.

