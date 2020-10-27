Church of Scotland appoints Orcadian as moderator designate

October 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm

Former deputy First Minister of Scotland, the Rt Hon Lord Jim Wallace has been appointed as the next moderator designate of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The 66 year old from Tankerness was an an MP for Orkney and Shetland from 1983 to 2001, an MSP for Orkney from 1999 to 2007, and leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats from 1992 to 2005.

In 2007 he was appointed to the House of Lords.

Lord Wallace, also a member of St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall, said: “I am delighted to have been asked to take up the role and feel humbled and honoured that people have put their trust in me.

“I am both excited and daunted about the challenge of the task that lies ahead and to be honest I have had to pinch myself that this is actually happening.”

He added: “I went into politics to make a positive difference to society and my motivation is grounded in my Christian faith.

“It is a core belief that if people are to live life in all its fullness as promised by Jesus, this has implications for the kind of society we want to have.

“People have to have good health, a sound education, rewarding employment and a healthy environment.

“I hope that my years of experience in public life as an MP for Orkney and Shetland then as MSP for Orkney will stand me in good stead as I carry out the duties of the moderator of the General Assembly.”

Lord Wallace said having a moderator from Orkney demonstrated that the St. Magnus Cathedral is a national Church: “Hopefully I can reflect some of the spirit of island life.”

