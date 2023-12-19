featured news

Christmas set to blow in on a storm with transport disruption forecast

December 19, 2023 at 3:43 pm

Gusts of up to 64mph are expected in a week which will see many loved ones attempting to make their way home to Orkney for Christmas.

The worst of the weather is expected on Thursday, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning covering all of Scotland and much of northern England and Wales.

As the wind gets up, this Tuesday, some travel disruption is already under way.

Pentland Ferries has cancelled all its Tuesday sailings, with other under review up to and including Thursday.

NorthLink has confirmed delays to some of its ferry sailings, as well as the cancellation of some freight journeys. It is currently forecasting further possible disruption throughout the week.

Orkney Ferries has issued a general disruption warning across its services up to and including Sunday, December 24.

If you are travelling this week, the latest updates will be available via your transport provider.

