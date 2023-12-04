featured news

Christmas confectionary recall issued

December 4, 2023 at 4:20 pm

People are being urged to check festive sweeties and to stick to reputable suppliers following two food safety warnings issued today by Food Standards Scotland.

The first relates to a recall notice issued for ‘Revels’ which may contain small pieces of rubber and are therefore unsafe to eat.

The recall applies to various packs and production dates of the Mars product. Consumers are encouraged to check the details of the batches affected on the Food Standards Scotland website here: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/alert/fsa-prin-44-2023

The second warning relates to fake ‘Wonka’ and ‘Prime’ branded chocolate that maybe on sale.

Any fake branded chocolate bars may be unsafe to eat — last year saw bogus Wonka Bars removed from sale after they were found to contain allergens which weren’t listed on the label.

The full details can be found here: https://www.foodstandards.gov.scot/news-and-alerts/fss-and-the-fsa-warns-about-food-safety-risk-from-fake-branded-chocolate-bars

Orkney Islands Council’s environmental health service manager, Nick Long, said: “We’re highlighting these two notices as it’s possible folks will be considering buying these products for upcoming festivities or for stocking fillers – or may already have done so.

“This time of year we unfortunately see some products come to market where corners have been cut. Together with colleagues from Trading Standards we’d urge people to stick to reputable brands where traceability and hygiene practices are well managed, including processes for post-production testing and speedy recall of products if needed, as we’ve seen in today’s recall from Mars.”

