Children invited to take part in robotics event

July 24, 2020 at 12:30 pm

Youngsters in Orkney are being encouraged to take part in a special online robotics event next week.

The online company UiPath, in partnership with Libraries Connected and libraries throughout the country, have organised a free, one-hour virtual session for children aged eight to 13 called Academy Live for Kids.

The event, which takes place on Wednesday, July 29, from 4pm to 5pm, will give young people the chance to carry out their own automation experiments. Participants will get acquainted with software robots and will be guided to automate the game Marty the Martian. They will also see demonstrations from the UiPath library of children-friendly automations, learn how to complete additional automation challenges and earn certificates.

Orkney Library and Archive senior library assistant, Heather Balfour, said: “This is a great opportunity for youngsters to explore the world of automation and robotics at a level suitable for their age groups.

“We hope lots of youngsters will register to take part with the help of a parent or guardian. It’s fun, educational and something a little bit different to do during lockdown.”

Andrew Rayner, vice president, professional services, at UiPath added: “As a result of lockdown and most children being home schooled, we’ve opened the Academy Live Kids session to the general public.

“This complements our mission to provide young generations with access to digital skills that will be essential at the workplace in the very near future. We’re excited to spark their curiosity and hopefully embark some of them onto a new passion.”

Children, along with a parent or guardian, can register to take part in the Zoom event, which will be invite only and password protected, from home. During the live session, participants will not be able to share their screen, talk or direct message other participants and their contact information will not be visible to anyone.

You can register to take part here.

Share this:

Tweet

