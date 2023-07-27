featured news

Child taken to hospital after Junction Road collision

July 27, 2023 at 3:54 pm

An 11-year-old boy was struck by a car on Junction Road yesterday, police have reported.

Officers in Kirkwall are now appealing for witnesses, after they received a report about a child being injured following a collision with a dark blue or black car.

The incident is alleged to have taken place earlier in the evening on Junction Road, near to the junction with Tankerness Lane and the Job Centre.

Sgt Simon Hay, from Kirkwall Police Station, said: “The collision happened around 5.30pm and the driver of the car did stop at the time, but the child was later taken to hospital to be checked over.

“The incident was then reported to us, so I’m asking anyone who saw what happened, or if you were the driver involved, to please make contact.”

Anyone with any information that may assist officers with their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting reference 3822 of Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

