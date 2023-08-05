featured news

Cheviot claims victory in East Mainland Champion of the Yard tie-breaker

August 5, 2023 at 5:36 pm

A Cheviot gimmer from Sebay Farm in Tankerness was named Champion of the Yard. (ORKNEY PHOTOGRAPHIC)

A Cheviot gimmer has taken home the top prize at the 2023 East Mainland Show.

The animal, owned by J. S. Baillie & Co. of Sebay Farm, Tankerness, and exhibited by Hamish Baillie, pipped the cattle champion to the post in order to secure the Champion of the Yard title.

It was a January-born Limousin heifer cross calf, from B. Baillie of Sebay View in Tankerness, which claimed the Reserve Champion of the Yard title.

It came down to a tie in the champions’ ring, with judges eventually deciding victory for the sheep due to the exceeding number of first places rosettes won by the exhibitor.

Pick of the ponies was Hools Dark Ivy, a three year old Shetland filly, from Hools Shetland Pony Stud, The Brough Toab, shown by Kelly Peace.

Top dog at the show as last year’s Champion of the Yard, a Fox Red Labrador called Dale, owned by Raymond and Sheila Shearer.

Greatest goat at the show was Minerva, a pygmy goatling exhibited by 15-year-old Lexie Dearness, of Heatherlea, Toab.

