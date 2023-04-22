featured news

Chefs go hog wild for Sanday pork

April 22, 2023 at 5:00 pm

If you’d said just a few years ago that Orkney-produced pork could fill the plates of restaurant goers from Edinburgh to London, the phrase “pigs might fly” may have come to mind.

But a Sanday pig farmer is proving that rare-breed pork has a place, not only on the Orkney market, but in upmarket eateries further afield.

For the past three years, Tracey Sedgwick has been breeding pigs at Bayview Farm with her partner Willie Dearness, alongside herds of sheep and cattle.

