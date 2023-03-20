featured news

Charter of mv Alfred — not Pentalina — confirmed by Transport Scotland

March 20, 2023 at 4:11 pm

The MV Alfred will join the CalMac fleet on a nine month time charter after an agreement was reached with Pentland Ferries.

Scottish Government investment of around £9million will cover berthing dues, fuel, commercial charter rate and other costs.

CalMac will engage with communities and confirm the details of her deployment in due course.

Minister for Transport Jenny Gilruth said: “I’m pleased to announce an agreement has been reached with Pentland Ferries to charter the MV Alfred, bringing improved resilience to the Clyde and Hebrides ferry network. This is a key step in our longer term commitment to retain a fully crewed vessel in the fleet for this purpose, as set out in the draft islands Connectivity Plan.

“The Scottish Government is committed to improving the lifeline ferry fleet and better meeting the needs of island communities. Since May 2021, we have bought and deployed an additional vessel in the MV Loch Frisa, chartered the MV Arrow and now the MV Alfred to provide additional capacity, commissioned four new vessels and progressed investment to improve key ports and harbours.”

Robbie Drummond, CalMac’s Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted that MV Alfred will be joining the CalMac fleet, her addition will provide much-needed resilience.

“While her design means that she can only operate to some ports, having this extra vessel will help support the rest of the fleet during times of annual maintenance or disruption.”

