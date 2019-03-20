Charity seeks Orcadian views for major MS survey

March 20, 2019 at 11:32 am

A national charity is inviting people with multiple sclerosis (MS) in Orkney to take part in an important survey about what it’s like to live with the neurological condition.

The MS Society’s ‘My MS My Needs’ is the largest survey of people affected by MS in Scotland and across the UK.

When the charity last ran the survey in 2016, more than 11,000 people responded and its findings have helped to inform MS Society campaigns to improve access to treatments, care and support.

This year, the charity is also launching a survey for friends and family of people living with MS. This survey will allow the MS Society to understand the needs of these networks better than ever before.

Morna Simpkins, director of MS Society Scotland, said: “We want to hear from as many people with MS as possible, so we can find out whether they’re getting the treatment, care and support that they need in their area.

“The results will show us where in the country services are working well, as well as where improvements are needed. This information will be vital to help us campaign for change and shape what the UK looks like for people affected by MS.”

The survey takes around half an hour to complete, and is open from today until May 31. Readers can complete the survey through a secure online link at www.ukmsregister.org, or request a paper copy from the MS Society.

The accompanying survey for those who support a family member, partner or friend with MS can be completed at https://tinyurl.com/ms-family- friends

