featured news

Charity auction aims to make Christmas merry for every Orkney child

October 14, 2022 at 11:32 am

A Dounby woman renowned for her fanatic fundraising activities has launched a charity action in aid of Orkney Charitable Trust.

Debbie Delday (aka Mrs Fudge), has rallied over 40 Orkney businesses to the cause — but she hopes more will climb aboard before the auction’s launch next month.

Orkney Charitable Trust raises and distributes funds to help people under 25 who live in the Orkney Islands. Funds are available to young people in times of ill health, disability, hardship, or disadvantage.

For several years, Orkney Charitable Trust has run various initiatives, including a grant scheme where families in need can apply to the “Every Child Deserves A Christmas” fund. In 2021, the charity awarded £21,000 to 350 local families.

But the trust cannot do this kind of work without funds raised through activities such as these.

Ahead of the online auction, which will run November 4-11, Debbie said: “My aim is to raise funds for the trust to help this initiative continue as I fear the need will be greater this year than ever before.

“To enable me to proceed with this fundraiser, I am currently sourcing items to auction. So far I have bottles, vouchers, tasty treats, wooden gifts and an isles break.

“I have over 40 items to date.”

You can find out more about the auction and how to get involved on www.facebook.com/onlineauctionfororkneycharitabletrust or by contacting Debbie through her Mrs Fudge page.

Share this:

Tweet

