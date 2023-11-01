featured news

Changes to travel vaccinations in Orkney announced

November 1, 2023 at 10:56 am

The way travel vaccinations are delivered is changing, NHS Orkney has confirmed.

These jabs will now be administered via the community pharmacy at WHB Sutherland, Kirkwall.

It is hoped that this transition of service will allow greater flexibility when arranging travel vaccinations, with Sutherland’s able to provide appointments six days per week, Monday to Saturday.

This comes off the back of feedback NHS Orkney has received, showing that many in the community were keen to be able to book weekend vaccine appointments. The pharmacy will also be able to provide non-NHS travel vaccines and a range of other travel health services.

From Wednesday, November 1, all travel vaccines should be requested via Sutherland’s Pharmacy by booking online via the following link: Local Travel Vaccines and Health Clinics – Pharmadoctor

You can also book by calling 873240.

If you are currently in the process of acquiring a travel vaccine via the health board, you will be contacted with details on what to do next in the coming weeks. For those registered with the Stromness GP Practice only, you will be able to receive vaccinations via Sutherlands or your GP Practice.

Torquil Clyde from WHB Sutherland said: “Sutherland’s in Kirkwall are excited to be providing this service for travellers.

“Providing travel advice, vaccination, and services to help Orcadians to enjoy their holiday in full health.”

Maureen Firth, NHS Orkney’s head of primary care, said: “We are delighted to see this transition of service and believe it’ll be a great benefit for all those looking to receive their travel vaccinations but require the flexibility of a six-day appointment window.”

All travel health and travel vaccination information is available the NHS Orkney website: www.ohb.scot.nhs.uk/travel-vaccinations

