Change of opening hours at OIC reception

August 23, 2020 at 10:33 am

A temporary change to the opening hours of the OIC’s reception desk is to be put in place tomorrow, Monday.

Due to operational issues as a result of COVID-19, the switchboard and reception desk will now require to be closed to the public between 1-2pm, Monday to Friday.

To compensate for the closure during the lunchtime period, the council will open the reception each day until 4pm rather than 3pm. Emergency contact numbers will be available on the recorded message via 01856 873535 and on www.orkney.gov.uk

The revised opening hours will be as follows:

OIC phone calls to 873535 – 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm Monday to Friday

OIC reception services – 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm

However, folk are asked to only attend in person for essential business and to continue, whenever possible, to use other methods of contact such as online 24/7 via www.orkney.gov.uk/MyOrkney, by email customerservice@orkney.gov.uk or by phone 01856873535.

An OIC spokeswoman said: “Additional safety measures remain in place and we would ask that anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or anyone who has been in contact with a person infected with the virus does not enter the building.

“Customers who need to see an officer are asked to make an appointment ahead of the visit. A maximum of three customers will be allowed into the reception area at one time and we ask that face coverings are worn, social distancing of two metres is adhered to and, where possible, visits be restricted to one family member. Hand sanitiser will be available.

“Signage and floor markings will advise people of where to go, stand and wait. Perspex screens are now in place for both the safety of customers and staff.

“For anyone dropping off documentation, there’s a letterbox or red post box provided (not for cash). Dog waste bags are available from outside the main reception.”

An online video to assist customers when coming into the reception area can be viewed here www.orkney.gov.uk/CV-CS

Orkney Islands Council has thanked the public for continuing to adhere to the infection prevention and hygiene measures.

