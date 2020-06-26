Chance to name new salmon workboat

June 26, 2020 at 2:14 pm

SCOTTISH Sea Farms has called upon the Orkney public to name its latest workboat, which is currently under construction, and will be used at its new salmon farm off Hunda.

The company is seeking entries online, and already, various names have been suggested.

The company said: “Construction of the dedicated workboat for our new farm off Hunda island is well under way and, in keeping with tradition for our vessels of this size, we’re looking for a name inspired by the local geography. Got a great suggestion to make? Post it as a comment before midnight this Sunday, June 28.”

Scottish Sea Farms’ tradition is that larger vessels like these take their name from the local geography; for example, Eday Sound, Gairsay Sound, Sandoyne Lass, Warness Lass (in contrast to its smaller vessels which take their name from local folklore: Stoor Worm; Mither of the Sea and Cubbie Roo).

Those with a suggestion should simply post their entry in the comments/replies section of the Scottish Sea Farms posts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

The Facebook page can be found here: www.facebook.com/scottishseafarms

The company says that the winner will be announced in The Orcadian next week.

The winner will be the guest of honour at the naming ceremony in St Margaret’s Hope, when they will name the vessel in the traditional way, with a bottle of Orkney origin smashed on the bow.

The winner will also take a trip out to the new fish farm when it is open, as well as be presented with a £100 Orkney BID voucher.

The 17m long x 7m beam steel workboat was designed by Argyle Maritime Design Services, which also designed the Gairsay Sound for the company.

The vessel is currently being built by Northwind Engineering in Kishorn.

Share this:

Tweet

