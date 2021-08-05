Centre of Kirkwall gets transformed into seaside experience

August 5, 2021 at 5:06 pm

Sun, sand and — the only thing that’s missing is the sea on Broad Street!

Kirkwall BID’s genuine seaside experience to the centre of town opened to the public on Thursday — and plenty of peedie folk have been getting in on the fun.

Complete with golden sands, deck chairs and miniature crazy golf, Costa Del Kirkwall has transformed the carpark by the Kirk Green on Broad Street into an urban beach paradise.

This free town centre event aims to bring a splash of colour to the heart of Kirkwall as a safe, outdoor meeting space to enjoy with friends and family.

There is a sandcastle competition and you can even go groatie-buckie hunting as Ortak have donated 100 copper buckies.

The event will close on Sunday.

