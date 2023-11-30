featured news

Celebrating the very best of Team Orkney — NHS and The Orcadian join forces to launch new awards

November 30, 2023 at 5:03 pm

The Team Orkney Awards, recognising the vital work, commitment and dedication of health and care staff in our community, have been launched.

NHS Orkney and The Orcadian are working in partnership to launch the awards to recognise and thank individuals who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional care to our patients, keep our services running and work hard to improve our services as a whole.

Nominations are open for NHS Orkney staff to vote in the following categories: Clinical Team of the Year, Non-clinical Team of the Year, Outstanding Care Award, Leader of the Year, Learner of the Year, Special Recognition, Innovation Award and the Values Award.

The final category is the People’s Choice Award — in partnership with The Orcadian, this category is for public voting, and open to everyone in our local community.

Once the nominations are in, finalists will be shortlisted by the week commencing February 26, before being selected by a panel of judges ahead of the awards ceremony, which will be held at The Albert Hotel on March 22.

Laura Skaife-Knight, NHS Orkney chief executive, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we are working in partnership with The Orcadian to celebrate the very best of Team Orkney.

“We’ve listened carefully to feedback about what it’s like working here, and the areas staff would like us to focus on. In response, we’ve strengthened our programme of work for how we value, recognise and celebrate the great work our staff do, day in and day out.

“The Team Orkney staff awards are a key part of this programme, and an opportunity to highlight and thank those who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional care to our patients, keep our behind-the-scenes services running smoothly and work so hard to continue to innovate and improve our services.

“I am also pleased that we are involving our wonderful community in this process with the People’s Choice Award, to recognise those who have had a lasting impact on our local community, and made a positive difference to the lives of others.”

Further details including a voting form can be found in this week’s The Orcadian.

