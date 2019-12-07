Celebrating Small Business Saturday

December 7, 2019 at 9:00 am

Tankerness-based Peedie Models was given special recognition at a House of Lords reception earlier this week after being named as one of this year’s Small Biz 100 as part of today’s Small Business Saturday.

The local business was chosen for its contribution to both the UK economy and its local community, ahead Small Business Saturday, which celebrates small businesses and encourages the nation to shop local and support businesses in the community.

The reception, presented by Lord Young of Graffham, former secretary of state for trade and industry and government adviser on enterprise and small business, was attended by business leaders from across the country to celebrate the importance of local independents in driving forward the UK economy and positively impacting society.

The owner of Peedie Models, Paul Tyer said: “Running a small business can be a challenge at the best of times, but with current economic climate makes it more so.

“To be selected as one of only 100 small businesses is a real honour, and shows how important small businesses are to the local community and economy.

Mr Tyer started his business in 2012, with the aim of designing and selling model kits. The business has now developed in commission work, such as the Royal Oak and selling 3D printers and resin.

He added: “Small business Saturday is important to all small businesses throughout the UK, as we all try to support the local community and to be given this level of exposure is amazing. To be nationally recognised for my work is fantastic and shows even in a rural location such as Orkney a business can be successful, and it helps promote Orkney too.”

The 2019 Small Biz 100 is drawn from every corner of the UK, and reflects the vibrancy of the UK’s 5.8 million small businesses. In the 100 days running up to Small Business Saturday, the campaign has spotlighted each of the Small Biz 100.

Michelle Ovens MBE, director of Small Business Saturday, said: “Small Business Saturday is a vital campaign to highlight the critical role that small businesses play in fuelling the British economy. They help to drive growth across all areas of the country and act as a support system for their communities.

“I am delighted to be at the House of Lords with 100 heroes today, however this should not just be treated as formal recognition for the Small Biz 100, but for all 5.8 million small businesses across the UK who, day-in, day-out, have proven themselves to be capable of thriving through even the most uncertain of times.”

