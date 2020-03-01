Celebrating Scottish Apprenticeship Week

March 1, 2020 at 9:00 am

Orkney teenager Rachel Mills wants to work in Childcare after gaining valuable workplace experience through her Foundation Apprenticeship.

The 17-year-old is working towards her Foundation Apprenticeship in Children and Young People while sampling the job first-hand at Papdale Nursery three days per week. Having always wanted to work in childcare, Rachel has been hailed as a “natural” by her manager Caroline Easton.

Her achievements are being celebrated along with other apprentices’ as part of Scottish Apprenticeship Week, which is co-ordinated by Skills Development Scotland (SDS) and takes place from tomorrow, March 2 until March 6.

The theme is Talent without Limits, celebrating the diversity that makes Scottish Apprenticeships good for individuals, employers and the economy.

The opportunity to spend time in a nursery while gaining a qualification at the same level as a Higher was the perfect stepping stone for Rachel.

She said: “My Foundation Apprenticeship has confirmed to me that I’d like to work with children. Gaining experience with young people has shown me that this is the right path to go down.

“I’d like to do the Modern Apprenticeship at Papdale next because I would have the chance to earn while I learn. The Foundation Apprenticeship is an enjoyable way of learning. It has given me a realistic taste of what working in a nursery full-time would be like.”

The Kirkwall Grammar School pupil attends Orkney College alongside her work placement and dreams of working at Papdale Nursery as a fully-qualified Nursery Practitioner in a few years’ time.

She added: “Working in the nursery is my favourite part of the Foundation Apprenticeship. As well as the qualification, I’ll be more attractive to employers now because I have that hands-on experience.”

Manager Caroline Easton believes Rachel’s Foundation Apprenticeship has equipped her to become a full-time Nursery Practitioner once she finishes school.

She said: “Children at this age learn through play and Rachel was able to identify that early on in her Foundation Apprenticeship.

“From day one I knew she would be a success because she has all the core-skills needed to have a successful career in Childcare. She comes in to work for us when she doesn’t have to be here, which shows how keen she is.”

