Celebrating Orkney’s young people

August 7, 2021 at 4:37 pm

The Orkney Youth Awards are back, with a virtual awards ceremony to celebrate the achievements of young folk in the county.

The ceremony is an annual event, organised through the Youth Workers Forum.

This year, with the Orkney calendar being cleared of the usual shows, the event will coincide perfectly with International Youth Day, Thursday, August 12.

As always, there are a wide array of awards being presented.

See next week’s edition of The Orcadian for a full preview, and visit Voluntary Action Orkney’s Facebook page for details of how to tune in.

