featured news

Celebrate International Nurses Day

The Balfour hospital.

NHS Orkney is asking people to celebrate International Nurses Day by placing a light in a window.

International Nurses Day takes place on Tuesday, May 12, as the world celebrates and pays homage to the millions of nurses around the globe.

This year’s celebrations take place on the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale.

As a way of saying thank you, NHS Orkney is asking the people of Orkney to “shine a light” in a window of your home at 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Use the following hostages on social media to share your lights: #Internationalnursesday #SupportNursesAndMidwives #Nurses2020

