Celebrate Bookshop Day this Saturday

October 13, 2023 at 2:40 pm

Bookworms delight — this Saturday brings a special day which celebrates Kirkwall’s beloved bookshop, and its loyal customers.

As part of the UK and Ireland’s annual Bookshop Day, October 14 will see special events and offers at The Orcadian Bookshop.

Staff at the Albert Street premises have plenty in store for customers, including a reading at 1pm by children’s author Sallianne Smales, who this week launches the third book in her series The Smoozles of Orkneyjar.

Author Allyson Shaw will also be signing copies of her book Ashes & Stones, from 10.30am-12.30pm.

If you’re a bookshop regular, Saturday will be the perfect opportunity to stock up on your reading stack — and collect double the points on your loyalty card.

If you’re not a loyalty card holder already, why not sign up to the scheme? For every £10 you spend on books, you collect one point, and for every ten points you will receive a £5 voucher. Exclusively on Saturday, you will get two points for every £10 spent.

Bookshop Day is a one-day nationwide celebration of all high street bookshops nationwide. The campaign aims to highlight the cultural importance of books and bookshops, and celebrate the people that bring the two together, our wonderful booksellers!

For the team at The Orcadian Bookshop, every day is about serving our community and its visitors with a smile.

“Like every high street shop, the perk is that you can get friendly, personalised, face-to-face customer service,” said Grace Peace, bookshop supervisor.

“You can also get recommendations and advice, because we’re all happy to help.

“I think a big benefit is being able to come in and browse before you buy — you can’t do that as easily online. You’re able to discover new books and new authors.”

Read more about Bookshop Day and what’s on offer in this week’s edition of The Orcadian, or head along to The Orcadian Bookshop to enjoy the events and promotions.

