Causes urged to apply to Co-op community fund

Causes in Orkney that are supporting the wellbeing of their communities are being urged to apply to the Co-op’s 2021 Local Community fund.

As the application period opens, the Co-op is looking for projects that are supporting access to essential services, for example foodbanks or green spaces, improving mental & physical wellbeing or building community resilience during the coronavirus pandemic.

Groups involved in any of these activities are being urged to apply to be a beneficiary of the scheme which paid out an average of almost £5,000 to 4,500 causes across the UK last year.

More information about applying for the next round of the Co-op’s Local Community Fund should visit causes.coop.co.uk. The closing date for applications is June 28.

