Cathedral set to go red in remembrance

November 8, 2019 at 11:22 am

This weekend, more than 120 Scottish landmarks will be glowing red in support of the Scottish Poppy Appeal, including St Magnus Cathedral, which will be lit red from tonight, Friday, until Tuesday.

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “We want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone supporting this campaign. We are touched by the effort that hundreds of people have made in order to make this happen and to help us to shine a light on those who continue to need Poppyscotland’s vital, life-changing support today.”

Mr Michie added: “It is incredible to witness so many buildings, up and down the country, glowing red in tribute to Scotland’s Armed Forces community past and present. It is a visual spectacle symbolising that when it comes to the country’s Service personnel, we are behind them. Always.”

Most buildings will be lighting up from now until Armistice Day, on 11th November, but, for more information including the full list of locations across Scotland, and detail on timings, please visit www.poppyscotland.org.uk/Light-Up-Red

Members of the public are being encouraged to take pictures of the landmarks and to then share them on social media, tagging @Poppyscotland and using the hashtags #LightUpRed #BehindThemAlways and #ScottishPoppyAppeal.

• As usual, The Orcadian will feature remembrance commemorations held throughout Orkney in the paper next week.

Members of the public are invited to send in pictures from their local events for potential use in the paper that we are otherwise unable to cover. Please email them to: newsroom@orcadian.co.uk

