Cathedral plans unveiled

July 3, 2019 at 11:48 am

A public consultation into plans to enhance the main entrance of St Magnus Cathedral was launched last night, Tuesday, with a meeting at the St Magnus Centre, Kirkwall.

The plans are now available to view at the centre and online by clicking here.

There will be a box for comments at the centre until the end of July. You can pass on your views by email to dandi.dbs@orkney.gov.uk or by post to Cathedral Consultation, Development and Infrastructure, Council Offices, School Place, Kirkwall KW15 1NY.

