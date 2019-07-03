  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
Cathedral plans unveiled

A public consultation into plans to enhance the main entrance of St Magnus Cathedral was launched last night, Tuesday, with a meeting at the St Magnus Centre, Kirkwall.

The plans are now available to view at the centre and online by clicking here.

There will be a box for comments at the centre until the end of July. You can pass on your views by email to dandi.dbs@orkney.gov.uk or by post to Cathedral Consultation, Development and Infrastructure, Council Offices, School Place, Kirkwall KW15 1NY.

