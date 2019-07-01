Cathedral entrance proposals — chance to share your views

July 1, 2019 at 9:01 am

Plans to enhance the main entrance to St Magnus Cathedral are due to go on display this week — with feedback invited from cathedral users and the wider Orkney community.

The proposed improvements to the west door and lobby area will be described and discussed at a public meeting at the St Magnus Centre on Tuesday, July 2 at 7pm.

The plans will then be available at the centre until the end of July — along with a comments box where people can provide their views on the project.

Gavin Barr, Orkney Islands Council’s executive director of development and infrastructure, said: “The entrance vestibule was installed as part of improvement work carried out in the early 1920s and, while it has served the cathedral well, is not as user friendly as it might be.

“An important feature of the planned enhancements is to make the main entrance to the cathedral accessible to all.

“We are very grateful that the cost of the work will be mainly met by the Society of the Friends of St Magnus Cathedral. But first we are keen to know that the plans have the support of cathedral users and the wider community.

“I would encourage people to take a look at the plans and provide us with their feedback.”

OIC maintains the cathedral on behalf of the people of Orkney.

A consultation on the improvement plans was recommended by the council’s St Magnus Cathedral sub-committee and this is due to be ratified at a meeting of the full council on Tuesday.

If you are unable to visit the St Magnus Centre, an architect’s image of the planned new entrance will be available on the council website later this week, as will information about passing on comments by email or post.

An additional consultation event is planned for later in the month. Information about this will be provided closer to the time.

