Category two PPE to be rolled out to police

April 16, 2020 at 7:34 pm

Police officers and staff across Scotland will be given surgical face masks to wear as they respond to incidents or deal with the public where it is not possible to adhere to social distancing measures, Police Scotland has announced today, Thursday.

Initial stocks of type to fluid resistant surgical masks have been secured and these are to be distributed to officers in response to advice from Health Protection Scotland, Public Health England and the UK Government.

Officers and staff will be able to choose to use the type two masks in certain low risk situations where they are unable to maintain a two-metre distance from their colleagues or members of the public.

Officers and staff who are in contact with someone who is suspected or confirmed to have coronavirus will still follow existing guidance which recommends the FFP3 mask.

A total of 4,000 officers and staff in divisions across Scotland have already been trained in the use of, and supplied with, the FFP3 mask, which offers an enhanced level of protection through a face-fitted respirator.

The type two masks serve two purposes. If someone has COVID-19, even if they are showing no symptoms, the mask can stop them from spreading the virus to other people.

There is also some evidence from the UK Government and Public Health England that the type two masks offer some protection if the person wearing them comes into contact with someone with coronavirus.

