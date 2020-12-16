Carmichael welcomes warm house discount expansion

December 16, 2020 at 4:45 pm

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has welcomed the Government’s announcement that it will expand the Warm Home Discount to an additional 750,000 households through 2025/26.

The programme provides £140 off electricity bills for low income and vulnerable households each winter and has seen funding expanded from £350m to £475m per annum. The White Paper also outlines a range of proposals including expanding capacity for offshore and marine renewables.

Mr Carmichael said: “Expanding the Warm Home Discount will not end fuel poverty on its own but it is a welcome step from the Government and should have a direct positive impact for people in the isles. The more support that is available for those suffering from fuel poverty, the better.

“It is encouraging that there is mention of cooperation with devolved governments on upgrading homes for energy efficiency through the Energy Company Obligation, which can help to treat the challenges of fuel poverty at the source. There remains far more that we can do on a local and national level – exactly why last year the Scottish Liberal Democrats had a concrete plan to stop fuel poverty by 2025 through housing improvements – but every measure of support is to be welcomed.”

