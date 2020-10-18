Carmichael welcomes improved driving test booking for isles

October 18, 2020 at 9:30 am

Northern Isles MP Alistair Carmichael, has welcomed a response from the Driving Vehicle and Standards Agency (DVSA), after he raised concerns about access to test bookings in the isles.

According to Mr Carmichael, a significant number of islanders have expressed frustration in recent weeks due to problems with the online booking system, which have now been resolved.

Following a meeting between Mr Carmichael and the DVSA’s north director, in which Mr Carmichael raised the problems his constituents have faced re-booking tests after cancellations due to the pandemic, the DVSA agreed to re-open its “book to hold” option online to make it easier for islanders to secure a test space in future.

Mr Carmichael said: “There has been a great deal of frustration about accessing driving tests for residents in the Northern Isles, with many of my constituents hearing their tests had been cancelled with no hope of booking another one. I appreciate that the DVSA has now taken these concerns into account and reopened the book-to-hold option.

“Access to a vehicle is of vital importance for many in the isles, so I am glad that people are able to book tests again and that those who had written to me have made progress. I will be keeping in touch with the DVSA in the coming weeks should there be further complications.”

