Carmichael welcomes anti-prorogation ruling

September 12, 2019 at 10:27 am

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, welcomed news that Scotland’s highest civil court has ruled against Boris Johnson’s government over its use of prorogation.

The Court of Session found that the suspension of the UK Parliament was unlawful and that the Prime Minister’s actions were motivated by the “improper purpose” of obstructing Parliament.

Mr Carmichael said: “This is a serious legal and political blow to Boris Johnson. In recent weeks the Prime Minister has shown an alarming willingness to act outside the law, and the Court’s ruling makes it clear once again that he is bending and breaking constitutional norms.

“More time is needed to consider the full terms of judgement, and I expect that further court proceedings are to come.

“It’s no wonder he feels he has a right to rule without oversight. The arrogance and self-entitlement at the heart of this government becomes ever more apparent, but no one is above the law. That includes the Prime Minister.”

Mr Carmichael has also criticised the Government in light of the release of the Yellowhammer documents, which outline the potential harm of a no-deal Brexit. According to Mr Carmichael, the document confirms the claims of earlier reports, which suggested that a no-deal outcome could lead to severe shortages and major economic and social disruption.

“The release of the Yellowhammer documents confirms what we already knew,” he said.

“A no-deal Brexit risks shortages of food, a lack of essential medicines, and chaos for our businesses. It shows how out of touch Boris Johnson is, that he knew how severe the damage could be and still planned to push for a no-deal Brexit.

“No wonder they want to hide the plans they made to try to force this disaster on the UK. The Government’s justification for concealing their prorogation discussions is weak. The public deserves to know what they planned for us.

“The Yellowhammer document is just five pages long. What else do they have to hide?”

