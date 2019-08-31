  • Kirkwall
Carmichael warns of ‘no-deal Brexit’ cost to Scottish farmers

Alistair Carmichael MP

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has issued a warning for the survival of Scottish farmers and crofters if a no-deal Brexit goes ahead. New research by business consultants Andersons has suggested that farmers could lose £850 million in lost profits, due to tariffs and trade barriers.

Mr Carmichael said: “A loss of £850 million is no small change. This financial damage would represent an enormous blow to Scottish farming, at a time when the sector is already feeling the strain due to other challenges. Just last week we heard that beef prices have dropped even further, with poor weather causing a bad season for crops as well. There is a perfect storm brewing for agriculture, with Brexit the central cause.”

He continued: “Let’s make no mistake. Farmers and crofters in our communities risk being put out of business by a no-deal Brexit. Europe is the biggest export market for Scottish agriculture and we could be looking at tariffs as high as 90% on some products. Putting barriers in the way of our local farmers can only cause harm.

“I am calling on the Tory Government to get serious about protecting farmers and crofters in the face of these losses. More empty chatter about a ‘bright future’ outside the EU will ring hollow to farmers left holding the bill.”

