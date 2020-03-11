Carmichael urges government support on period poverty bill

March 11, 2020 at 6:02 pm

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael has urged Ministers to back a bill put forward by Wendy Chamberlain MP aimed at improving accountability in the Government on its goal to eradicate period poverty in developing countries by 2030.

Speaking in the House of Commons today, Wednesday, Mr Carmichael said: “ActionAid UK tell us that one in 10 girls in Africa miss school due to lack of access to sanitary products or private toilets. The Government has a target of eradicating period poverty in developing countries by 2030, and my Honourable Friend, the Member for North East Fife, has introduced a Bill to improve transparency in that. Will the Minister agree to meet with myself and my Honourable Friend to discuss her Bill?”

Responding on behalf of the Government, Maria Caulfield MP said: “I thank the Right Honourable Gentleman for his question and I am sure we welcome the Bill, but the Department for International Development in 2019 announced a global plan of action just on this very issue, to end period poverty, and the global campaign has kickstarted with an allocation of up to £2 million for small and medium charities in DFID priority countries.”

Reacting after the exchange, Mr Carmichael said:

“I am glad that the Minister has welcomed my colleague’s Bill. If this is a measure that the Government supports then they should meet with Wendy Chamberlain and other MPs to discuss it.

“A goal to end period poverty is laudable but means much less without some accountability. This issue deserves a firm commitment from the Government, not just warm words.”

Share this:

Tweet

