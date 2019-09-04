Carmichael supports cross-party alliance to block no-deal Brexit

September 4, 2019 at 9:37 am

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael was one of 328 MPs who voted to support the cross-party alliance to block a no-deal Brexit in a dramatic night in Westminster last night.

Mr Carmichael backed the motion to take control of business in the House of Commons as the government were defeated by 328 votes to 301.

This will allow the MPs to request a Brexit delay, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to call for a general election if he is forced to request an extension to the October 31 deadline.

Speaking after the vote, Mr Carmichael said: “Taking control of business is a serious undertaking. This vote was not the first choice of the cross-party group of MPs who came together today. It was forced by the reckless of a government that has no respect for parliamentary democracy.

“Boris Johnson suggested in his statement that his plan to leave the EU with or without a deal was helping to progress deal negotiations. There is no evidence that this is the case. Even today the Taoiseach of the Republic of Ireland warned again of the “very real risk” of the return of a hard border.

“Last night’s vote was a measured and necessary first step to ensure Parliament’s role in the Brexit process, and to defend our communities from a damaging and destructive no-deal Brexit.”

Share this:

Tweet

