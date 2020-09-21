Carmichael speaks out on Internal Market Bill

September 21, 2020 at 3:58 pm

Northern Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has spoken out, ahead of a crucial debate on the government’s Internal Market Bill.

In his role as the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Northern Ireland, Mr Carmichael has warned that the plans set out in the bill could put the UK’s future at risk. He has joined many opposition politicians and some Conservative MPs in arguing that the bill will allow the Government to bypass international law by reneging on the government’s Withdrawal Agreement with the EU, signed earlier this year.

Mr Carmichael has stated his believe, today, Monday, that the bill represents the UK Government “taking whacks” at the fabric of the British constitution.

In contrast, Prime Minister Boris Johnston has said that bill would ensure the UK’s “economic and political integrity, and has accused the EU of making unfair demands.

