Carmichael: ‘Rees-Mogg must follow through on promises to look at voting rights for carers’

June 9, 2020 at 12:41 pm

Assurances have been given by the Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, that proxy voting rights will be considered for MPs who are carers or living with those who are shielding.

These came yesterday evening during an emergency debate secured by Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael, as the Leader of the House agreed to look at the Liberal Democrat proposals for extending voting rights to all MPs living with those needing to shield or acting as carers during the pandemic.

Following the debate, Alistair Carmichael, who serves as the Liberal Democrat chief whip, said: “If the leader follows through and backs voting rights for MPs who are carers or living with people who are shielding, then this will be a win for equal representation. Our communities must not be excluded from their rights simply because of physical difficulties.

“However, it should not have taken Jacob Rees-Mogg to be dragged kicking and screaming to accept this concession. The government’s decision to return to Westminster and unwillingness to respect its own public health advice has not only created a parliamentary mess, but put all those who work in Parliament at risk. The Leader of the House has to be aware that he will be accountable for this system – and any potential harm caused.”

Share this:

Tweet

