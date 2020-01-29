Carmichael proposes Parliamentary Motion backing human rights in Hong Kong

January 29, 2020 at 9:23 am

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has tabled an Early Day Motion with cross-party support backing the defence of human rights in Hong Kong.

The motion calls for stronger relations between the UK and Hong Kong and voices concern about reports of police brutality in the Chinese Special Administrative Region.

Mr Carmichael said: “This new motion must act as a reminder that the crisis in Hong Kong demands greater attention from the international community and from the United Kingdom in particular. I hope that Members from all sides of Parliament will back the EDM to give a strong statement of support to the people of Hong Kong.”

He continued: “I am glad to have recently been part of the founding of the first ever All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong. I hope that this group will act as a focal point for parliamentary scrutiny of China’s actions against Hongkonger protesters.”

