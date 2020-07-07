virus

Carmichael joins group supporting ‘excluded’ businesses

July 7, 2020 at 2:46 pm

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, today joined over 180 MPs in the inaugural meeting of the Excluded UK All-Party Parliamentary Group.

The group has been formed by fellow Liberal Democrat MP Jamie Stone, with members from nine political parties, to advocate for the many workers and businesses left out of government economic support to date and find economic solutions.

Mr Carmichael said: “Across the country and in the isles people are struggling to make ends meet because of the impact of the pandemic. Many have not had any support at all to date, through no fault of their own. We do not have to cast blame but we do need to work together in Parliament, to highlight the gaps and to find ways to fill them.

“I am proud to work with over a quarter of all MPs from across Parliament, led by my colleague Jamie Stone MP. We are standing up for millions of our constituents who are being wrongly excluded from support. The Chancellor is making a statement to Parliament on the economy tomorrow – he will find that there are many of us on all sides backing support for excluded groups.”

Founder of the Excluded UK APPG, Jamie Stone MP said: “Today we created a significant force in Parliament, with 180 MPs from nine different parties coming together to fight for the 3 million people who have been excluded by Government support schemes. They include hairdressers, taxi drivers, people who have just started a new job – the list is endless.

“These people are hardworking taxpayers who are desperate for help.

“I am so grateful to Alistair for joining the Excluded UK APPG. Anyone in the Northern Isles should know that he is determined to correct the Government’s wrongs. I am incredibly grateful to him for such outstanding support.”

