Carmichael: ‘Cummings must resign or be dismissed’

May 26, 2020 at 9:13 am

MP for Orkney and Shetland Alistair Carmichael has added his voice to those calling for the UK government adviser Dominic Cummings to resign or be dismissed.

Mr Cummings came under fire recently after it was reported in the press that he travelled from his home in London to his parents’ home in County Durham and back again during lockdown.

After speaking with Mr Cummings, Prime Minister Boris Johnson supported him, saying the senior aide had remained within the lockdown rules. However there have been calls from some MPs – including some within the Prime Minister’s own party – for Mr Cummings to be let go.

Mr Cummings made a statement yesterday during which he said he did not regret his actions. He explained that he made the journey on the Easter weekend so that family members could look after his son. Cummings said his wife was already ill and he suspected he himself would fall ill and may be unable to care for his child.

Speaking yesterday Mr Carmichael: “From day one the government have employed the rhetoric of war when talking about the effort needed to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. When so many people across the country have made such great sacrifices in the prosecution of that war it is unacceptable that Dominic Cummings should be behave like this and not suffer any consequences.

“Dominic Cummings’ behaviour – and the decision of the Prime Minister to support him – risks undermining public confidence in the messaging of government. It is also clearly consuming time and energy in government that could be better spent on tackling the disease.

“In all the circumstances if Dominic Cummings will not resign then the Prime Minister should dismiss him.”

Share this:

Tweet

