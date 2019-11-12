Carmichael condemns ‘legal limbo’ for EU citizens in Northern Isles

November 12, 2019 at 9:50 am

The Liberal Democrat candidate for Orkney and Shetland, Alistair Carmichael, has condemned news that dozens of EU citizens living in the Northern Isles were still waiting for confirmation of their settled status applications.

Mr Carmichael has pointed to official figures which have revealed that approximately 50 EU citizens out of over 400 in the isles who have applied for recognition have yet to receive a conclusive response, while another 120 have received “pre-settled” status, which only grants a temporary right to remain in the UK.

Mr Carmichael said: “EU citizens make a massive positive impact in the Northern Isles. They have enriched our communities and make important contributions to our economy and our culture. They are our neighbours, colleagues and our friends, as much a part of the social fabric of the isles as anyone.

“It is disgraceful that so many of the EU nationals who have chosen to build families in the Northern Isles are being left deeply anxious about their right to stay. They deserve better than this legal limbo created by the government.”

He continued: “Brexit has led to many people feeling unwelcome in the places where they have made their homes. That this is happening under a government that infamously created a ‘hostile environment’ for immigrants should not come as a surprise. We must push back against those who would seek to divide us based on nationalism.”

“I invite anyone who is concerned about their settled status to get in touch with the Orkney or Shetland constituency offices. These remain open to help with urgent casework, including immigration issues, throughout the election period.”

