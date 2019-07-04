Carmichael calls for ‘meaningful action’ on plastic pollution

July 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm

Alistair Carmichael, the MP for Orkney and Shetland, has today brought forward a new piece of legislation with the intention of forcing the UK government to take further action to end plastic pollution in the oceans.

The bill will require the minister to draw up and publish a strategy for eliminating plastic pollution, as well as setting up statutory targets to eliminate that waste by 2025 for non-essential single-use plastic, with the elimination of all plastic waste by 2042.

The bill has been backed by a cross-party group of MPs as well as Friends of the Earth and the Women’s Institute.

Speaking during the debate, Mr Carmichael said: “It is perhaps, no surprise that some of the leading voices for reducing plastic pollution in my own constituency are from among the fishing industry. For years they have supported campaigns such as fishing for litter, and just this week the SFA have been highlighting the environmental impact of gillnetting and long-lining.

“They are prominently owned by Spanish-owned and licenced vessels fishing in our waters, and it is something which is pushing out our own boats, sometimes hundreds of miles. Having left these nets there, it is more often than not the local boats that come across these nets and have to bring them into port for safe disposal.”

After the debate, he added: “Plastic pollution is the scourge of our oceans. The government must start taking action to reduce our plastic to change our throwaway culture. The answer will need international cooperation but the UK can give a lead for other countries to follow.

“The government’s ‘Press Released’ based approach has all been about grabbing headlines on easy parts of the agenda.

“Fishing plastic debris is a significant contributor — with gillnet fishing one of the biggest problem areas. Government need to have a better response and a clearer plan to deal with this crisis in our seas, to protect our natural environment.”

