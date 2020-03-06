  • Kirkwall
Carmichael backs World Book Day campaign

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has put his support behind World Book Day’s national Share a Story campaign, calling on parents and carers to read with their children for ten minutes a day. Children across the country were given a £1 book token for World Book Day, yesterday, Thursday, which they can take to a bookshop or supermarket to get their free World Book Day book.

This year, World Book Day 2020 is calling on the nation to share one million stories through a mass participation initiative. All readers need to do is register their participation and share their story throughout World Book Day month (February 27 – March 29) to be in with a chance of winning prizes and joining a nationwide reading revolution.

Mr Carmichael said: “This is a hugely ambitious campaign to get the nation reading. Sharing stories together at home or school, for just ten minutes a day, has long-lasting effects on a child’s future.

“Whether it is fiction or biography, or books about some subject that interests you, I have always found there is a lot of pleasure to be had from reading and despite the many attractions of other modern entertainment, I still come back to books at the end of the day.”

