Carmichael backs small shop campaign

November 13, 2020 at 10:30 am

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has put his support behind the Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign to boost small and local shops ahead of the vital Christmas shopping period. Lib Dem Treasury spokesperson, Christine Jardine, has written to the UK chancellor urging him to “even the playing field” by covering delivery costs to help small shops compete with online retailers.

Mr Carmichael said: “Local shops deserve our support to compete with the online Goliaths. This is still more true after a year in which online retailers have benefitted from the closure of High Street stores.

“With increasing restrictions across the United Kingdom we risk hastening the closure of local shops as social hubs for our communities. If smaller shops lose out due to unfair competition then we shall all be the poorer for it.

“Earlier this year I argued the case that changes to online sales tax should support cheaper deliveries for rural and island communities – I believe that these measures can work in tandem. If the Government agrees that local shops are a vital part of our communities then they should get behind this campaign.”

