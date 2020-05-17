Carmichael backs motion recognising the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, Transphobia and Interphobia

May 17, 2020 at 9:18 am

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has backed a cross-party parliamentary motion recognising the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, Transphobia and Interphobia, which falls today (May 17). The motion recognises the violence and discrimination that the LGBTI+ communities continue to face worldwide and highlights inequalities among marginalised groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Carmichael said: “The International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, Transphobia and Interphobia is an important reminder to all of us of the role that our country has to support LGBTI+ rights around the world. The UK is currently the co-chair of the Equal Rights Coalition. We have a duty to uphold universal human rights.

“Earlier this year I welcomed the legalisation of same sex marriage in Northern Ireland. I am proud that the Liberal Democrats have led the way in supporting equal rights. We legislated for same-sex marriage while in government and continue the fight for equality at home and internationally.”

He continued: “There may be further to go but UK has made significant strides on the road to equality. Local efforts to organise Orkney’s first Pride March this year have been positive and we should recognise the role of LGBTI+ charities in offering support to those who need it during this challenging time.”

