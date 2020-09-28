Carmichael backs calls for supermarket reporting on plastic use

September 28, 2020 at 1:21 pm

ORKNEY and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has today backed a cross-party motion calling on the government to ensure that UK supermarkets report their use of plastic packaging with targets to reduce its usage.

The motion, backed by MPs from all major parties, highlights the environmental impact of plastic packaging, which contributes a large proportion of plastic pollution in the natural environment. The call comes at the end of the Great British Beach Clean 2020, in which people across the UK were encouraged to help pick up litter at their local beaches.

Mr Carmichael said: “At the end of the Great British Beach Clean we can move from treating the symptom of plastic pollution on our beaches to tackling one of the causes. Supermarkets have a vital role to play in helping us all use less plastic – the introduction of the 5p charge on bags was a small change that brought significant results. Plastic bag use dropped by 90 per cent since the rule was introduced, clear evidence that it helped us all change our actions.

“The less plastic we make use of in our weekly shop, the less we will find later on our beaches – and indeed in the food we eat and the water we drink. It is in all of our interests to reduce the use of plastics – and supermarkets can be a major part of this.”

Share this:

Tweet

