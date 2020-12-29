  • Kirkwall
news

Cargo vessel experiencing engine issues

It is understood that a cargo ship has been experiencing engine problems in waters off Orkney.

Orkney Islands Council has said it is aware that the Panama-registered Beata, which currently in the south-west of the Pentland Firth, close to the coast of Caithness near Dounreay has been experiencing engine issues.

When contacted for comment by The Orcadian, this afternoon, Tuesday, a spokesman from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said that it had not logged an incident relating to the vessel in question.

There are no further details at this time.

The Orcadian