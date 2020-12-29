Cargo vessel experiencing engine issues

December 29, 2020 at 3:28 pm

It is understood that a cargo ship has been experiencing engine problems in waters off Orkney.

Orkney Islands Council has said it is aware that the Panama-registered Beata, which currently in the south-west of the Pentland Firth, close to the coast of Caithness near Dounreay has been experiencing engine issues.

When contacted for comment by The Orcadian, this afternoon, Tuesday, a spokesman from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said that it had not logged an incident relating to the vessel in question.

There are no further details at this time.

