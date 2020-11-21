  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
breaking news

Cargo ship back alongside at Lyness

The Vega Scorpio being assisted by the tug Einar.
(Cristle Macdonald)

ORKNEY Islands Council Marine Services tugs and a pilot boat were deployed to Lyness today after a cargo ship parted moorings.

The Vega Scorpio started to come away from the harbour in high winds.

Also now involved in the operation is the Green Marine multi-cat Green Isle which is on scene.

The Vega Scorpio was taken to Lyness three weeks ago after she dragged her moorings in Scapa Flow in a gale.

With storm force winds forecast, she is now back alongside at Lyness, with ropes on the pier once again.

 

Latest Video

The Orcadian