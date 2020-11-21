Cargo ship back alongside at Lyness

November 21, 2020 at 6:01 pm

ORKNEY Islands Council Marine Services tugs and a pilot boat were deployed to Lyness today after a cargo ship parted moorings.

The Vega Scorpio started to come away from the harbour in high winds.

Also now involved in the operation is the Green Marine multi-cat Green Isle which is on scene.

The Vega Scorpio was taken to Lyness three weeks ago after she dragged her moorings in Scapa Flow in a gale.

With storm force winds forecast, she is now back alongside at Lyness, with ropes on the pier once again.

