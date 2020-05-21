‘Careful relaxation of lockdown’ to begin next Thursday says FM

May 21, 2020 at 1:03 pm

Stay at home (as much as possible) will be the message to Scotland residents, as lockdown restrictions begin to relax from next Thursday, May 28.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has today, Thursday, set out a route map for exiting the lockdown. This is a four phase approach, which covers nine areas of our lives.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed plans to begin the first stage of this route map, next Thursday. She said it is likely that, from May 28, we will be able to go outside more often, use public spaces such as parks to a greater extent, and meet with ONE other household. Meetings with other households will only be allowed to take place outside, and distance restrictions of two metres must be adhered to.

The First Minister has also set out plans for schools, universities and colleges to return from August — though school pupils will not necessarily attend full time.

Non-contact sports such as golf, tennis and bowls may also be able to resume from next week.

For vulnerable people who are shielding, Ms Sturgeon has said that an update to guidance will be issued before the end of their 12-week period of shielding on June 18.

A programme of testing, tracing and isolating — dubbed Test and Protect — will be expanded throughout all Scottish health boards by the end of May.

Plans have also been set out for a phased return of various industries, including construction, agriculture, hospitality and retail in the coming weeks and months.

“We now have the confidence that the R number has been below one for more than three weeks,” Ms Sturgeon told the nation, this afternoon, in a parliamentary address.

“In my judgement, therefore, it is right to move forward a careful relaxation of lockdown.”

To read the route map in full, you can visit: https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-framework-decision-making-scotlands-route-map-through-out-crisis/

Share this:

Tweet

